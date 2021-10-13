Alisal Fire burns parts of Tajiguas Landfill, damages equipment

The Alisal Fire burned and damaged areas in the Tajiguas Landfill on Tuesday.

The landfill is located at 14470 Calle Real in Goleta, in an area under mandatory evacuation orders.

Santa Barbara County fire crews responded to a fire at the landfill at 10:45 a.m. Spots within the landfill had caught from the Alisal Fire, and the biofilter on site flared up.

Santa Barbara County Public Works Department says the biofilter is an uncovered concrete structure filled with woodchips that filters air from inside the Materials Recovery Facility.

At about 4:54 p.m., Santa Barbara County fire crews continued to manage the burning woodchips while protecting the Materials Recovery Facility from the flames.

Right now, officials are currently assessing damage to the biofilter, the facility and the rest of the landfill.

The Alisal Fire damaged drainage, gas collection systems and heavy equipment at the landfill.

The new Materials Recovery Facility and Anaerobic Digester are unharmed, public works officials say.

Waste management structures on site have fire suppressing equipment, fire hydrants and two water tanks. The water tanks hold up to 300,000 gallons.

Santa Barbara County has adjusted the waste collection plan on a short-term emergency basis, with Ventura County facilities set to manage waste collected in the area.

Waste collection will continue as usual for residents and businesses. The South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station remains open.