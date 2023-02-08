All 3 Disaster Recovery Centers on Central Coast to close in February

The three Disaster Recovery Centers set up in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara to help people following the January storms will be closing this month.

The center located at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building will close on Tuesday, Feb. 14. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Santa Barbara, the center located at Direct Relief will close on Wednesday, Feb. 15. It will be closed temporarily from Feb. 8 through Feb. 10.

The center located at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria will be open through Sunday, Feb. 26. It is currently open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Starting February 11, the two locations in Santa Barbara County will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Residents and business owners can visit the centers to get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, updating applications, and learning about other resources that are available. FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and the DMV are among the federal and state agencies with representatives on-site.

Once the Disaster Recovery Centers are closed, people can continue to access applications for federal assistance online at diasterassistance.gov until March 16, 2023.

Resources are also available on the counties' websites:

