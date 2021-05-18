All grades now back in the classroom in Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

All grades have are now back to in-person learning in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Seniors returned first, followed by ninth graders last week. Grades 10th and 11th returned to the classroom Tuesday.

The students at Delta, Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria high schools are on a hybrid schedule.

Students who did not want to return to in-person learning had the option to continue with distance learning.

Graduation ceremonies for the schools are set for June 10 and 11. Graduating seniors can each have two family members in attendance.

