A multi-car traffic collision occurred on southbound Highway 101 just north of Cuesta Summit near San Luis Obispo Monday morning according to Caltrans.

The collision was reported just before 9:30 a.m. according to Pulse Point.

All lanes on southbound Highway 101 were temporarily blocked to move the cars involved in the collision.

Caltrans says the lanes were reopened by 9:40 a.m.