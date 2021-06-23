All San Luis Obispo County Libraries are open without restrictions

San Luis Obispo County Libraries are eager to let patrons come inside and sit again without time limits. Now all 14 county locations are open.

For over a year, the libraries that were open only had a grab and go policy, often requiring a reservation to pick up books.

Curbside pickup is still available, but the insides of libraries are now allowing everyone to sit, study, and stay as long as they want during business hours.

Masks aren't required for the fully vaccinated either.

According to San Luis Obispo Library branch manager Aracelli Astroga, they are still sanitizing surfaces.

"We clean highly touched areas every hour so please don't let that be a barrier for you to access our services," Astroga said.

The Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Cambria, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo branches will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cayucos, Oceano, and Shandon's hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a lunch break at 1 p.m.

Creston, San Miguel, Santa Margarita, and Shell Beach at 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursday, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Paso Robles will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.