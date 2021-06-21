All San Luis Obispo County public libraries to fully open this week

All public libraries in San Luis Obispo County will officially be open as of Tuesday, June 22.

The Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Cambria, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo libraries will continue to be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Cayucos, Oceano, and Shandon libraries will be open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a half-hour lunch closure at 1 p.m.

The Creston, San Miguel, Santa Margarita, and Shell Beach libraries will be open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The seven smallest libraries have been closed since March 2020 when staff was deployed as disaster service workers to support the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department's COVID-19 testing sites, call centers, and contact tracing teams.

Library officials say the furniture in the branches will be arranged for social distancing, and unvaccinated patrons will be asked to wear face coverings.

Visit SLOLibrary.org for more information.