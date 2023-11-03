All-weather bridge completed in Cuyama

San Luis Obispo County officials and Cuyama community members celebrated the completion of the Foothill Road Bridge.

The bridge aims at improving the crossing of the Cuyama River under all weather conditions and emergency access during rainy periods.

Historically, the previous low water crossing has overtopped the roadway and created nuisance flows. During this time the road would be closed and a 17-mile detour would go into effect.

Construction started on the bridge in Spring 2022 and contractor MNS Engineers, Inc. expects to finish striping the bridge by the end of November.

Funding for the $23.4 million project was provided by the Federal Highway Bridge Program.