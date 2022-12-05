Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Allan Hancock College announces dates for graduation ceremonies

Graduation ceremonies for the law enforcement academy, fire academy, emergency medical services, and nursing programs
hancock graduation.jpg
Allan Hancock College
Allan Hancock College will host graduation ceremonies for its law enforcement academy, fire academy, emergency medical services, and nursing programs.
hancock graduation.jpg
Posted at 1:24 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 16:24:31-05

Allan Hancock College will host graduation ceremonies for its law enforcement academy, fire academy, emergency medical services, and nursing programs.

These programs will graduate a combined 120 highly skilled public servants who will serve their communities.  

Here are the dates, times, locations, and other details:

Hancock’s Law Enforcement Academy will host its graduation on Wednesday, December 7, at 10 a.m. at the Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. A total of 13 cadets will graduate from this program.  

Hancock’s EMS Academy will celebrate its graduation on Thursday, December 8, at 10 a.m. at the Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. A total of 24 cadets will graduate from this program.  

Hancock’s nursing program will host its graduation and pinning ceremony on Thursday, December 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Marian Theatre at the Santa Maria campus. A total of 60 students will be graduating.  

Hancock’s Fire Academy will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special graduation ceremony on Friday, December 9, at 10 a.m. at the Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. A total of 23 cadets will graduate from this program.  

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png