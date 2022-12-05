Allan Hancock College announces dates for graduation ceremonies

Allan Hancock College will host graduation ceremonies for its law enforcement academy, fire academy, emergency medical services, and nursing programs.

These programs will graduate a combined 120 highly skilled public servants who will serve their communities.

Here are the dates, times, locations, and other details:

Hancock’s Law Enforcement Academy will host its graduation on Wednesday, December 7, at 10 a.m. at the Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. A total of 13 cadets will graduate from this program.

Hancock’s EMS Academy will celebrate its graduation on Thursday, December 8, at 10 a.m. at the Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. A total of 24 cadets will graduate from this program.

Hancock’s nursing program will host its graduation and pinning ceremony on Thursday, December 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Marian Theatre at the Santa Maria campus. A total of 60 students will be graduating.

Hancock’s Fire Academy will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special graduation ceremony on Friday, December 9, at 10 a.m. at the Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. A total of 23 cadets will graduate from this program.