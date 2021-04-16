Allan Hancock College board members, staff sign final beam for new fine arts complex

Allan Hancock College board members and staff celebrated the progress underway at a new building on campus Thursday.

They signed a support beam that will be part of the walking path on the new fine arts building.

It is a massive project that will expand the film and media programs for Hancock College students.

"This is going to be the biggest building on campus and it’s just going to be such a jewel for everybody in our community to use and our students are going to have a real opportunity to get the best training that they need for 21st Century jobs,” said Kevin Walthers, Allan Hancock College president.

The 80,000 square-foot building will cost about $48 million to construct.

It includes a recital hall that can seat up to 400 people, which can be used for concerts, lectures and community events.

The new fine arts building is set to open in fall of 2022.

