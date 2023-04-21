Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Allan Hancock College celebrates completion of snack shack at baseball complex

AHC snack shack.jpg
KSBY
Allan Hancock College now has a new permanent concession stand at its baseball/softball complex
AHC snack shack.jpg
Posted at 11:22 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 14:39:48-04

The school celebrated the completion of the Spike's Snack Shack on Friday at the college’s baseball/softball complex. It will be staffed by student workers.

Before the new stand was built, the school says only drinks and some food were available to fans at a pop-up tent. Food trucks would also come to games at times.

People can now enjoy things like popcorn, candy, nachos, hot dogs, ice cream, drinks and more.

"We're excited to be able to support the community with the opportunity to enjoy a game and enjoy some hotdogs and a great baseball and softball,” said Kim Ensing, Allan Hancock College’s associate dean athletic director.

The snack shack is part of the new look for the fields. There are also new bathrooms and players will enjoy new dressing rooms.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg