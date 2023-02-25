Allan Hancock College celebrates Fine Arts Complex grand opening

Allan Hancock College celebrated the completion of its Fine Arts Complex on Friday.

The ceremony took place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday evening at the college's Santa Maria campus. Administrators, students, faculty, staff, and members of the public attended the festive event, which began with speeches and a ribbon cutting.

College officials say this is one of the largest projects the school has taken on.

The 88,000-square-foot Fine Arts Complex has classrooms and office spaces for most of Hancock's fine arts and performing arts programs.

The complex also includes a 400-seat music venue, dance and music rehearsal spaces, art and pottery studios, and more.