Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Allan Hancock College celebrates Fine Arts Complex grand opening

Hancock Fine Arts Complex.JPG
KSBY
Allan Hancock College celebrated the completion of its Fine Arts Complex on Friday.
Hancock Fine Arts Complex.JPG
Posted at 6:28 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 21:28:10-05

Allan Hancock College celebrated the completion of its Fine Arts Complex on Friday.

The ceremony took place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday evening at the college's Santa Maria campus. Administrators, students, faculty, staff, and members of the public attended the festive event, which began with speeches and a ribbon cutting.

College officials say this is one of the largest projects the school has taken on.

The 88,000-square-foot Fine Arts Complex has classrooms and office spaces for most of Hancock's fine arts and performing arts programs.

The complex also includes a 400-seat music venue, dance and music rehearsal spaces, art and pottery studios, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg