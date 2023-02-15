Allan Hancock College celebrating completion of new Fine Arts Complex

Allan Hancock College is celebrating the completion of its Fine Arts Complex.

College officials say this is one of the largest projects the school has taken on.

The 88,000 square-foot complex has classrooms and office spaces for most of Hancock's fine arts and performing arts programs.

The complex also includes a 400-seat music venue, dance and music rehearsal spaces, art and pottery studios and more.

"We broke ground back in 2020 and it's been a long time coming,” said Lauren Milbourne, director of public affairs for Hancock. “There's been a lot of plans and ideas and hopes and dreams in the works years and years before that, so to see the building fully functional, students walking around excited in their classrooms learning, it's just like such a cherry on top."

The grand opening ceremony will take place next Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the college's Santa Maria campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

Work on the approximately $48.4 million facility broke ground in September of 2020. Students and faculty began using it last month at the start of the spring semester.

Funds were provided through voter-approved Bond Measure I, the California Community College Chancellor’s Office, and also through what Hancock describes as a “generous donation” by the Patty Boyd Foundation.