Allan Hancock College co-hosted e-bike demonstration

Posted at 2:26 PM, Sep 02, 2022
Allan Hancock College hosted an E-Bike demonstration for employees and students at the Santa Maria Campus Friday.

The demonstration was organized by the college's sustainability committee in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Traffic Solutions Division.

Students and employees could test out different E-bikes. Employees were also allowed to borrow them over the weekend.

The E-Bike demonstration is part of SBCAG's EZBike project which aims to encourage and inspire individuals to ride instead of drive. It also hopes to reduce traffic and air pollution in Santa Barbara County.

There will be another demonstration at the Santa Maria campus between building B and Parking Lot 3 on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

