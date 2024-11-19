Allan Hancock College debuts new student health center on Santa Maria campus

Allan Hancock College will be celebrating the grand ceremony of its new student health center this afternoon.

The new facility will serve as a safe space for students, supporting both their mental and physical health and allowing them to focus on academics as well.

Services range from care and treat to referrals to specialized providers. Students will also have access to counseling sessions and other wellness services like acupuncture and meditation.

Students, staff and faculty can stop by the J building on the Santa Maria campus at 3 p.m. The ceremony will include speeches, a ribbon-cutting and self-guided tours.