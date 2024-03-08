Allan Hancock College expands Hancock Promise Program

Allan Hancock College is expanding its Hancock Promise Program.

The announcement was made during the college's annual career exploration day on Friday with more than 2,000 high school students visiting the campus.

Hancock superintendent Kevin Walthers announced that the Hancock Promise will be offering graduating high school seniors the opportunity to receive two years of full tuition and fees at Hancock beginning this fall.

"The original goal was two years, but we felt like we could start with that first year free, and then when we got to that second year, we would be able to add it on. So we just couldn't be more excited that almost six years to the day of our last launch, we've got a second year for our students and the community," said Walthers.

For more information about the Hancock Promise, including eligibility and application process, click here.