Allan Hancock College Foundation hosts annual scholarship banquet night

Allan Hancock College students and donors gathered Wednesday to celebrate scholarship recipients.

The annual scholarship awards banquet took place at the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.

School officials said the Allan Hancock College Foundation awarded 446 scholarships to students, totaling $525,000.

Katherine Goldstein received the prestigious Marian Hancock Scholarship.

She shared with KSBY what the scholarship meant to her.

"This is an opportunity for me to try and pursue my passion and my dreams and do something other than what I have been doing," Goldstein said.

Named after the late wife of Captain G. Allan Hancock, the Marian Hancock Scholarship is a $10,000 scholarship awarded to one outstanding student each year who exemplifies service to the school, scholastic achievement and personal conduct.