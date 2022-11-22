Allan Hancock College gives away turkeys to single parent students

Allan Hancock College students, who are also single parents, received a free turkey and other Thanksgiving items courtesy of the college’s CARE program on Tuesday.

This is the 14th year that CARE has collected donations to provide turkeys and bags of fixings for a full Thanksgiving meal to students who are single parents.

These meals were provided to single-parent students in the EOPS, NextUp, CalWORKs, Rising Scholars, Guardian Scholars, AIM to Dream, CAN/TRIO, Veterans, LAP, Noncredit Counseling and Basic Needs programs.

More than 70 turkeys and meal fixings were handed out to students at the college's Santa Maria campus.

"I think it's wonderful. It makes it to where my boys and I have plenty of good food for Thursday," said student, Kerri Jean.

The money to purchase the meals was donated by college staff, faculty, and administrators. The turkeys and food were provided by Spencer's Fresh Market.