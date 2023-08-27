Allan Hancock College holds ceremony for CORE Custody Academy graduates

Seven cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Academy on Friday.

The graduation ceremony was held at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

The class completed a comprehensive California Standards and Training for Corrections course consisting of 260 hours of instruction.

According to officials at Hancock, the six-week academy is designed to prepare students mentally, morally, emotionally, and physically to work as correctional officers. They learn skills including emergency planning, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, contraband, arrest and control, physical fitness training, CPR/First Aid, and emergency vehicle operations.

Five of the CORE Academy graduates will go on to work as custody deputies for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The CORE Academy Class #14 graduates include Harai Leon Aguilar, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Jose Angelez, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Camryn Durnin, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Jeremiah Navarro, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Michael Omojoyegbe, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Alejandro Penaloza Cruz, independent and Dylan Pirkl, independent.