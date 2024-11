Allan Hancock College is hosting its annual fall dance show this week.

The showcase features students of different skill levels performing a variety of dance styles, including hip hop, ballet, salsa, contemporary, musical theater and more.

The college's dance coordinator says this year's theme is discovery.

Shows are happening again Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each or $10 each if you purchase four or more.

For more information, click here.