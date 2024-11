Allan Hancock College is having its annual Turkey Giveaway for students just in time for Thanksgiving.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, the college will be giving away turkeys and bags of other Thanksgiving fixings to students on the Santa Maria campus.

Giveaways will provide for single-parent students who are part of programs like Rising Scholars, Aim to Dream and many more.

Stop by the Mechanics Bank Student Center to pick up a Thanksgiving meal.