Allan Hancock College hosts 2nd annual Wine Festival

Allan Hancock College hosted its 2nd annual Wine Festival at its Santa Maria campus and invited the public to attend.

The event ran from 1-4 p.m.

The festival included wines from eight community colleges and university winemaking programs, and 11 wines from local wineries here in the state.

"It's a really good way for winemakers to be able to give back to not only the viticulture program through Allen Hancock College but to showcase everything they [could] accomplish because of their education," said Corey Edwards, who is a tasting room manager at Larner Vineyard and Winery.

There were also local restaurants like Chef Ricks, Maya Mexican Restaurant, and The Salty Brigade which served appetizers.

All attendees had to be at least 21 years of age and tickets cost $40-50.

"They [Allan Hancock College] have a great faculty. it's a super cool program, and it's really great that they're able to put on stuff like this for not only alumni but future students," said Edwards.

This year's sponsor was the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.