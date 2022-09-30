Allan Hancock College hosts first poetry reading in 10 years

Allan Hancock College held its first student poetry reading in 10 years on Thursday.

The reading took place from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and was part of the student poetry reading series.

There were several readers and a packed crowd to watch them.

“I think poetry is a way for people to express themselves and at AHC we never had the opportunity to do a student poetry reading before, so I think it's really amazing that the college is finally giving us an opportunity to voice our passion," said Jaime Mayer, a student at Allan Hancock College.

Mayer added that she thinks poetry can bring out positive and negative emotions of people, and that it is a good way for people to get out those emotions.