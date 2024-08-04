Allan Hancock College hosts its first female fire academy

Allan Hancock College hosted its first Women's Fire Academy this weekend.

The event was available for those between the ages of 15 to 25.

Organizers of the event told KSBY that 25 women showed up for the opportunity to get hands-on experience.

They started the day by watching videos of firefighters explaining the work they do, then the attendees were able to take matters into their own hands.

They were split up into 5 teams, each with a different learning area, such as how to use the fire hose efficiently and how to work in a burning structure.

"We saw in our program reviews that we needed more female candidates, and we wanted to do something about that," said John Cecena, the AHC Fire Technology Coordinator.

The college told KSBY that they plan on having this academy once a year.

Cecena added that they "want to try to build a bridge to make sure [people] understand they're invited, they're welcome, and that we want them to be part of our programs."