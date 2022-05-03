Allan Hancock College hosts open house for new Veteran Success Center

Resources for veterans at Allan Hancock College are becoming more accessible.

An open house was held Tuesday for the Santa Maria campus's new location of the Veteran Success Center.

The center was previously located in the Mechanics Bank Student Center but relocated to the Student Services building this spring to better serve veteran students.

The Veteran Success Center assists prospective and enrolled student veterans, active duty, or dependents of veterans.

Resources include assistance with completing the admission application process, registering for classes, accessing campus resources, getting involved in leadership activities, and transition into civilian life.

"Part of this is just military culture, when students are separated or retired from the military this provides them with other veterans other military students that are familiar with the language, the culture that they have been living with for so long," said AHC Veterans Success Center Director Stephanie Crosby.

Veterans can also find mental health counseling, computer access, learning assistance information, and access to tutoring and health services.

The center is sponsored by a grant through the state.

To learn more, visit this website.