Allan Hancock College hosts second annual FFA Field Day

Allan Hancock College invited more than 200 high school students from across the state of California to participate in the college's second annual FFA Field Day.

The event took place today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hancock's Santa Maria campus.

Participating students from 21 high schools across the state of California competed in agriculture and science-related activities, including soil and land evaluation, nursery and landscaping, vegetable crop judging, and veterinary science.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm. Our local FFA chapters have been wanting to have a contest in their hometown, and so that's been really exciting because we have a lot of help from them and a lot of participation," Erin Krier, an FFA Field Day Coordinator and Instructor in the Agriculture Program, told KSBY. "It's exciting to see people coming from all around the state.”

The event kicked off with a welcome ceremony in Building C-40 before moving to other areas on and off the Santa Maria campus. Teams who scored highly in these contests get a chance to compete at the state level.