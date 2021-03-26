Allan Hancock College marks one year since the start of its emergency food distribution program

It's been one year since Allan Hancock College started its emergency food distribution program.

The school said they've served more than 358,603 people in the community, including 79,179 local households.

“We are very proud to have changed the odds for our community by providing much-needed food during a very challenging time,” Hancock Superintendent and President Kevin G. Walthers said in a press release. “We are thankful for the staff, student ambassadors and volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure this program continued to provide this critical community service over the past 12 months.”

It started in March of last year to help fight food insecurity by giving out pre-bagged produce and nonperishable food twice a week at the Santa Maria Campus

The program is available at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.