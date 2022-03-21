Allan Hancock College offers short-term, eight-week classes this spring

Allan Hancock College is encouraging students to sign up for short-term spring classes this month.

The eight-week courses, many of which are offered online, offer students the chance to knock out credits in English, sociology, art, business, history, film and dance. Some classes meet only once, and others meet only on weekends.

Among current classes being offered include a blacksmithing class (WLDT319), advanced wine evaluation (VEN104) and progressive food and wine pairing (VEN302).

School officials say many of the classes meet general education requirements for U.C. Santa Barbara and Cal Poly students.

Each class ranges from 0.5 to 3 course credits.

Registration is open until March 27. Classes begin on March 28.

A full list of available classes is available online.