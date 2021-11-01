Allan Hancock College provides students with free 24/7 telehealth access

Allan Hancock College announces it will serve its students by providing them free and immediate access to medical and mental health support through TimelyMD.

This comes has a continued effort to make the health and well-being of the campus a priority.

TimelyMD is a telehealth provider that allows students to have resources to 24/7 support.

By using the TimelyCare app on a phone or any other device, Hancock students can easily choose a variety of virtual care options from licensed physicians and counselors in all 50 states. There is no cost to them and doesn't require traditional insurance.

Services include on-demand medical care, appointment-based medical care, on-demand mental health support (TalkNow), and appointment-based mental health counseling.

“Access to TimelyCare will enhance campus resources for our students by making care more readily available whenever it’s convenient for them,” said Hancock Superintendent/President, Kevin G. Walthers. “This service will help limit the spread of illness, reduce the stigma of mental health counseling, and grant peace of mind to Hancock students and their families.”

Mental health has become one of the top properties of college and university presidents; the need for it skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Studies have shown that one of the best ways to keep students engaged, enrolled and on track to graduation is to keep them physically and mentally healthy. Through TimelyCare, we are proud to deliver best-in-class virtual care to help Hancock students thrive" said Luke Hejl, TimelyMD CEO and co-founder.

To learn more about TimelyCare visit https://bit.ly/timelymd.