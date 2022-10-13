Allan Hancock College student club hosts National Hispanic Heritage Month event

Hancock’s Associated Student Body Government hosted an in-person event to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month on Wednesday, October 12.

This event took place from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the college’s Santa Maria campus. It featured food, games and a special guest speaker, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino.

There was also live music from "Los Compas De Guadalupe."

"One of the biggest populations that we have on campus is Hispanic culture, so we just wanted to celebrate during the month that we celebrate Hispanic heritage," said Edianna Ysip, Allan Hancock College student body president.

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America.

