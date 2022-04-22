Allan Hancock College students' art displayed in art show

Students at Allan Hancock college showed off their pieces of art on Thursday, during the college's Fine Arts Student Art Show opening reception.

Around 100 students had their art on display at the Ann Foxworthy gallery on the college's Santa Maria Campus.

Instructors chose a few art students projects, from several different art classes, to put on display.

Art on display included paintings, sculptures, ceramics, digital art, and dance.

"I'm always inspired by what our students do, the work that they put into their pieces. I think it’s inspirational, not just for students, but faculty as well, to see what our students are capable of,” said Laura-Susan Thomas, the Allan Hancock College Gallery Director.

This was the first in-person art show at Allan Hancock College since 2020.

