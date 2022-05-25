Watch
Allan Hancock College to celebrate transfer students

KSBY
Posted at 12:23 PM, May 25, 2022
Allan Hancock College is celebrating its graduates who are moving on to four-year universities.

The college's University Transfer Center will host a Transfer Stars recognition ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the courtyard between buildings A and B on the Santa Maria campus.

The ceremony will recognize Hancock graduates who will be transferring to four-year universities after they graduate on Friday, May 27.

The college says some of the 186 Bulldogs graduating plan to attend Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, in the fall.

