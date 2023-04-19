Allan Hancock College to host career exploration event Friday

For the 17th year in a row, Allan Hancock College is inviting 4,000 local high school and junior high school students for a Career Exploration Day event on Friday, April 21.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at multiple locations at the college’s Santa Maria campus.

This year’s Career Exploration Day will include 140 exhibitors from a variety of industries and AHC career programs.

Participating students will get the opportunity to meet with representatives from these businesses, as well as faculty, staff, and students from the college’s programs.

Food and entertainment will also be provided for the students attending this event.