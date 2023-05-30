Allan Hancock College to host first wine festival

The public is invited to Allan Hancock College's first wine festival at the college’s Santa Maria campus.

The college is currently selling tickets to its inaugural West Coast College and University Wine Festival, which will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 1-4 p.m.

The festival will include wines from seven California community colleges and university winemaking programs, including Hancock, Cal Poly, Napa Valley College, Fresno State University, and more.

In addition, the festival will also feature wines from eight California wineries including Wolff Vineyards, Amplify Wines, Hitching Post Wines, and others. Local restaurants will also be providing appetizers during the event, including Chef Ricks, Babe Farms, The Salty Brigade, Hitching Post II, and more.

The festival will be open to the public, but attendees must be 21 or over and bring a valid ID to get in. Tickets purchased online by June 9 cost $20 or at the door on the day of the event for $30. Tickets are limited.

To learn more and purchase tickets for this new event, click here.