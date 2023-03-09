Allan Hancock College to host mental health forum

Allan Hancock College’s Student Health Services will partner with local community organizations to host a special forum on mental health on Thursday evening.

The forum, titled "#SafeSocial: Social Media’s Impact on Mental Health” will explore the intersection of social media and mental health. While social media enables connections and collaboration at an unprecedented scale, it can also lead to addiction, depression, harassment, and more.

The event will include a mental health resource fair and special guest speaker Bailey Parnell. Parnell is the Founder & CEO of SkillsCamp, a soft skills training company.

This event is free and open to the public. The forum will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Element Christian Church, located at 4890 Bethany Lane in Santa Maria.

To learn more and register to attend visit allianceformentalwellness.com.