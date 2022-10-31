Allan Hancock College to host two events for students on November 1

Allan Hancock College is hosting two fun and informative events for students on Tuesday, November 1.

Allan Hancock College’s writing center will host its annual El Día de Los Muertos event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the academic resource center (building l-south) on the Santa Maria campus.

Attendees will be able to view the Center’s El Día de Los Muertos memorial, enjoy treats such as pan dulce and champurrado, listen to live musical performances and more.

Hancock’s university transfer center will also host a transfer day event from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the commons on the Santa Maria campus. Students and the public will be able to meet with representatives from 40 public and private colleges and universities to explore their transfer options.

For more information about either of these events, please contact Chris McGuinness at 805-922-6966 ext. 3380 or at chris.mcguinness@hancockcollege.edu