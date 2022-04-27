Allan Hancock College unveils new logo

Allan Hancock College has a new logo.

It was revealed Wednesday at the Santa Maria campus gym.

The college says the logo is supposed to be a modern take on "Spike" the bulldog, who represents the pride, toughness, loyalty and determination of the students and athletes.

The updated mascot was designed by the campus graphics department.

"I came up with this. I tried to make him big and strong and proud and bold and that's what I came up with,” said Matt MacPherson.

The college says the new design will be phased in throughout the rest of the campus.