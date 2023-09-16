Allan Hancock College unveils new PCPA Stagecraft building for set design, construction

Allan Hancock College and the Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the new PCPA Stagecraft building.

According to college officials, the 6,676 square-foot building will allow students and staff in PCPA's technical theatre training program to create professional quality scenery, props, and costumes.

"The college, through the support of the community, has really provided us state-of-the-art professional facilities," said Mark Booher, PCPA's Artistic Director. "The truth is, the students who are training in our programs as two-year students and interns are probably never going to work in a shop this nice as they go out in their professional careers. It's really a beautiful, state-of-the-art facility."

The new facility includes offices and work areas for carpentry, costume design, and set and prop construction and decoration. It also includes a dust control vacuum system, an outdoor welding yard, dye stations, and a laundry area.

Construction on the building began in August of 2022 and reportedly cost $6.9 million. Funding was provided by the voter-approved Bond Measure I.