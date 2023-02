Allan Hancock College’s Associated Student Body Government, ASBG, is hosting a Black History Celebration today from noon to 1 p.m.

This event is at the Mechanics Bank Student Center, building G, on the Santa Maria campus.

Titled “A Legacy of Strength. A Future of Hope," this event will include music, food, and special guest speaker Iris Rideau.

Rideau is the first black women to own a winery in the U.S. and the author of the book “From White to Black: One Life Between Two Worlds."

