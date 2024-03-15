Allan Hancock College's inaugural spring rodeo event pushed to October

The inaugural spring rodeo event for Allan Hancock College originally scheduled for this weekend has been postponed to October, officials with the event announced.

Officials said consistent rain has left the Elks Event Center rodeo grounds unsafe for both athletes and animals.

"I stepped all across it a couple of minutes ago and I went about six inches in [with] my heel," Wes Brown, Elk's Recreation board director, told KSBY on Thursday. "That's how wet it is underneath."

The grounds typically have a certain consistency of dirt that makes it ideal, but officials are now saying the grounds are about a month away from those conditions.

The Spring Roundup intercollegiate rodeo would have brought athletes from all over the West Coast, according to a description of the event on My805Tix.com

The event will now take place on Oct. 5 and 6 at the Elks Event Center.