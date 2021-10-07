Allan Hancock dance program returns to the stage with upcoming performance

Allan Hancock's dance program returns since the pandemic with an in-person performance.

'Dimensions in Dance' will be held this weekend in the outdoor courtyard at the Santa Maria campus.

The fall performance is free to anyone who would like to attend.

It will feature two other Allan Hancock fine art programs, the costumes made by the Fashion and Design Club and the music made original by the college's music program.

"We feel that we're making up for lost time but also things have changed so we're taking advantage of that everything that's been working we're going to keep doing and we're just doing the best we can and making the best of it," said Sydney Sorenson, Allan Hancock College Assistant Professor of Dance.

The performances will be on October 8 and 9 at 5 p.m.