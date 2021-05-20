Allan Hancock hosts drive-thru recognition ceremony for some graduates

Hundreds of students were recognized at Allan Hancock College Thursday.

An afternoon drive-through recognition ceremony took place for more than 100 students in EOPS/CARE/NextUp & CalWORKs, College Achievement Now (CAN)-TRIO, PUENTE and the Men’s Support Group.

Following that, another similar ceremony began for more than 300 “transfer star” graduates. Hancock says these are students who will attend four-year universities.

More than 500 graduates are set to attend a drive-thru commencement ceremony at the campus on Friday.

