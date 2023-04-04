Allan Hancock hosts March Madness themed golf tournament

Allan Hancock College athletics hosted its second annual ‘Final Fore’ Golf Tournament Monday.

The tournament was held at the Santa Maria Country Club, with teams of four teeing off at 12:00 p.m., and finishing up around 6:00 p.m.

All proceeds raised from the tournament will go towards the athletic programs at Allan Hancock, serving more than 300 student-athletes.

“Sometimes when the district budget runs a little bit short, it’s nice to have these dollars on standby. We’re very well supported on campus but the support of the community and the support from the proceeds of this event makes it go a long way,” said Kim Ensing, the college’s athletics associate dean and director.

After the tournament, participants joined members of the Bulldogs athletic program to watch the NCAA Men’s National Title Game from the clubhouse.