Allan Hancock promotes EMS cadets, students in ceremonies

As the school year comes to an end, Allan Hancock College is promoting academic graduates and cadets who have reached the end of their programs.

On Thursday, 29 cadets in the college's Emergency Medical Services Academy graduated. The cadets completed 16 weeks of classroom and field training, which equipped them with basic life-saving skills, college officials say.

Additionally, the cadets passed a national registry test to become emergency medical technicians.

The ceremony was held at AHC's Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

AHC college graduates will be honored with an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday at 10:30 a.m., held on the football field of AHC's Santa Maria campus, located at 800 S. College Dr.

Nearly 500 students are expected to walk in the ceremony.

The college's spring classes ended May 18, and final exams finished on May 25. Campus is set to close on May 30.