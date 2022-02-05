Alleged misconduct investigation at Righetti High 'moving forward'

The Santa Maria Joint Unified School District says the investigation involving alleged misconduct between two Righetti High School staff members is moving forward.

District officials say they’re being guided by legal counsel, adding they’ve been in communication with law enforcement, including a school resource officer/Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy.

The sheriff's office says there is no criminal investigation underway.

"The Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy serves the Righetti High School Administrators as a liaison for law enforcement related questions and issues. We do not have a criminal investigation underway related to their administrative investigation and are serving in our continual role as a partner in ensuring a safe school environment," a sheriff's office spokesperson told KSBY on Friday.

The investigation reportedly began following an incident at the school Monday night.

The district has released very little information regarding the allegations citing it being a personnel matter.

A letter dated February 1 and addressed to parents of the high school's cheer team says some student athletes may have seen the "potential inappropriate conduct" that was alleged to have involved the district employees.

The letter goes on to say that while no students were involved, students may be asked to provide information as part of the investigation and adds that counseling services are available to any students in need of additional support.

The two employees are currently on leave.

