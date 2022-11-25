Watch Now
Almond Acres Charter Academy hosts Thanksgiving Day turkey trot in Paso Robles

Posted at 4:26 PM, Nov 24, 2022
Almond Acres Charter Academy hosted a Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning at the Twin River Ranch in Paso Robles.

This event kicked off a 9 a.m. and featured a kids' mile, an open 5k, and an open 10k.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the athletics program at the local charter school.

Ahead of the race, turkey trot organizers said this would be an event where people could enjoy a fairly flat course with a peaceful environment before the eating festivities of the day begin.

Almond Acres Charter Academy is located in San Miguel.

