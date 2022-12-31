Watch Now
Alternative ways of getting home without your vehicle this New Year's Eve

Posted at 4:45 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 19:46:12-05

After the clock strikes midnight and people head home from various New Year’s Eve celebrations, safety on the roads can be a concern.

Paso Robles Interim Fire Marshall Paul Patti shares alternative ways of getting home without driving your vehicle.

“The ride-share services, Uber, Lyft. Paso Robles has their own service called Fetch. It’s a taxi service. There’s also just leaving your car there, getting a ride home with friends. Driving your car after drinking is never a good idea," he said.

Recent findings published in the Journal of the American Medical Association show a direct correlation between a decrease in convictions for impaired driving and ride-share volume. The study also shows larger ride-share volume is associated with a lower number of motor vehicle-associated traumas.

