Alternative ways of getting home without your vehicle this New Year's Eve

After the clock strikes midnight and people head home from various New Year’s Eve celebrations, safety on the roads can be a concern.

Paso Robles Interim Fire Marshall Paul Patti shares alternative ways of getting home without driving your vehicle.

“The ride-share services, Uber, Lyft. Paso Robles has their own service called Fetch. It’s a taxi service. There’s also just leaving your car there, getting a ride home with friends. Driving your car after drinking is never a good idea," he said.

Recent findings published in the Journal of the American Medical Association show a direct correlation between a decrease in convictions for impaired driving and ride-share volume. The study also shows larger ride-share volume is associated with a lower number of motor vehicle-associated traumas.