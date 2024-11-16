Altrusa gearing up for annual Celebration of Trees fundraiser in Arroyo Grande

Altrusa of San Luis Obispo County is gearing up for its annual fundraiser.

Taking place Saturday at the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande, the Celebration of Trees event includes an opportunity to purchase tickets and win prizes.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased until 2 p.m. Saturday. Organizers say there is a one in eight chance of winning with prizes ranging in value from $480 to $620 and a grand prize valued at $5,000.

Sixteen wine tickets were still available as of Friday afternoon. They can be purchased through Altrusa-San Luis Obispo on Venmo or PayPal at altrusa.sloco@gmail.com.

Saturday’s event includes a dinner, silent and live auctions and a raffle for decorated and themed Christmas trees with presents included.

For questions, call or text 310-420-0508.

