Altrusa International of Golden Valley hosting its 11th annual Magical Christmas Trees Fundraiser

Christmas may come early for some lucky raffle winners.

Altrusa International of Golden Valley is hosting its 11th annual Magical Christmas Trees Fundraiser at the Santa Maria Kia. This year the fundraiser is raffling off 39 decorated trees and more than $350 in gifts and decorations. Participants can purchase raffle tickets and enter to win their favorite trees. The fundraiser is open until December 10th when winners will be announced during a virtual drawing.

"I just think it's so much fun to watch all the everybody get excited about all the different trees and it's so fun to see it come together because we get the trees up. Everybody's in here decorating. Over the course of about three days, and it's just fun to see the excitement, not just in the kids faces, but the adults also when they're, you know, they're checking out the trees. So it's just fun to see. And and it's, again, a chance for us to do something to help our community," said Kellie Ouellette, Magical Christmas Trees Co-Chair.

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit student scholarships, teacher grants, community grants, and other programs.