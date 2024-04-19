Ambulance heading to ER sideswiped by vehicle on Hwy 154

An ambulance transporting a person from one hospital to another was side-swiped by a vehicle on Highway 154 early Friday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at Windy Gap.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the ambulance was heading southbound on the highway after leaving Santa Ynez Valley Hospital to go to the emergency room at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital when the incident occurred

A paramedic in the ambulance was reportedly taken to the hospital in a separate ambulance for treatment of injuries described as minor to moderate. Two people in the vehicle were said to be unhurt. Information on the original patient and whether they suffered any additional injuries was not released.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.