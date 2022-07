UPDATE (4:28 p.m.) - CAL FIRE says its crews have cleared the scene.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: Drivers are asked to use caution in the area of Highway 46 East and Davis Road in Shandon due to a crash.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. near Highway 41 Monday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles crashed head-on.

Debris was said to be scattered across the lanes.

The extent of any injuries has not been released by at least one ambulance was requested at the scene.